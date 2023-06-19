'It's beautiful and wonderful': Portland's first sold-out historic Black rodeo, 'Eight Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo' a hit in Oregon

Many Black cowboys and cowgirls traveled from far and wide to compete in the inaugural sold-out event Saturday — offering over $60,000 in prize money.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland waded into new territory this weekend — hosting the city's first-ever Black rodeo, the "Eight Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo."

On Saturday, the Portland Expo Center arena was transformed to provide a surreal rodeo experience.

Hundreds of spectators and rodeo event participants showed out in their finest cowboy and cowgirl fashions.

The "Eight Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo" is already one of the biggest money Black rodeos in its first year, offering $60,000 in prize money.

Over 40 athletes, traveled far and wide for a shot at winning a portion of the massive prize money.

Darrius Ashfird learned of the rodeo online and brought his daughter to Portland to participate.

"I brought my daughter to barrel race coming all the way from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma," he said.

His daughter has been barrel racing for two years. Ashfird said parents invest a lot to support their kids in these spaces.

"Money, time and patience," said Ashfird.

Ty Hathaway, Stephanie Cockrill and Sonya Hopkins are also barrel racers from California and learned of the event through word of mouth.

The cowgirls went into details behind barrel racing.

"There are three barrels and we run in a clover leaf formation. You turn at each barrel. You can go right or left and they time us — it's a speed event," said Cockrill.

Mississippi natives-turned Portlanders and sisters, Arnetta Rush and Kay Shepherd, were in attendance not only celebrating Black culture and community — but Shepherd's birthday.

"It's Juneteenth and it's my sister's birthday — we came out for her birthday," said Rush. The sisters also revealed that they come from a family of cowboys back home.

"It's amazing, it's amazing — our family is from Mississippi, they were cowboys back in the day. This is more than just an event for us — it's our soul," said Shepherd.

Many who were working behind the scenes — witnesses to the amount of work orchestrated in order for the event to be a reality— expressed wonderment.

"This is a crazy wild ride — the founder of 'Eight Seconds Rodeo' and the supporters like Gresham City Council Member, Vince Jones-Dixon, did a lot of work to make sure they brought the first Black rodeo to the city of Portland. I cannot believe that the event sold out. We have all of these amazing cowboys and cowgirls who came here. Some are from as far as Florida and came here to compete — this is awesome," said Mesha Jones, one of the event organizers and wife to Councilor Vince Jones-Dixon.

Spectator Yassin Said attended the event with his wife and daughters so they can witness the diverse representation in rodeo spaces. "My wife heard about this event and our daughters are into ponies, cowgirls and all that stuff — it's a good way for them to see Black representation and all aspects of the rodeo".

"I like to see the cowgirls and the horses. I like the cows," said Said's oldest daughter.

Founder of Black-led nonprofit Don't Shoot PDX, activist and former Portland Mayoral candidate Teressa Raiford and her daughter, Taishona Carpenter, are both vendors and have opened up an art gallery where they learned of the rodeo organizer and photographer, Ivan McClellan. The family holds Portland roots but lived in Fort Worth, Texas for a while where they were exposed to Black farmers and cowboy culture — a significant culture difference from Portland.

"This is everything. I don't think that people out here in Oregon and especially Black people, they don't get exposed to Black culture. They get exposed to the culture that's kind of like allowed in this community and it's still white washed a lot — even Kwanzaa. You can't white wash the Black rodeo. I'm hoping people leave with a different sense of community because this is what it's all about — coming together and doing something that makes us feel good and proud. It's all beautiful and the exposure is everything," said Raiford.

Roselynn Dennis learned of this event through a Black Portland Facebook group. This was her first rodeo. She said she comes from a small rodeo town of Harrisburg, Ore. but for her empowerment and representation were the motives for attending. "Today is all about representation and reclaiming. We're here — and we're not going nowhere".

One recent Portland State University graduate and Portland native with ties to Vanport learned of the event through KGW.

"I'm a political science major — Sunday I graduate from Portland State University," said Elizabeth Taylor. "I'm just excited about Juneteenth. I have mixed feeling because the reason that we have to have Juneteenth. I'm from Portland — my family, started right where we are now in Vanport or what used to be Vanport on Marine Drive. We've been gentrified three times."

Taylor gets excited for unifying events such as the rodeo, as it connects past, present and future generations.

"I'm just excited to see events like this happening. We have some younger people that need to know our history. And they don't. That has a lot to do with the drive to be educated. Just to learn how to read and write. Be polite, do good, and treat everybody nice. I'm 69 years-old — just never stop climbing."

A family-run business was one of the featured food vendors at the event. Father, entrepreneur, and business owner of Island Nectar Shaved Ice, Eric Heber expressed being able to serve his community while instilling life lessons to his two sons.

"Words cannot express how excited I am to see all of these beautiful people come out. It's really nice to feel that you see people look like you in the community — And you can give back to it, that's what it's suppose to be about. It's an amazing feeling and it's an amazing event. I want to do it every year. These boys are witnessing this while building the skills to take over one day, " said Heber.

Steer Wrestlers, Chauncey Mcclin II and his son Chauncey Mcclin III are both competitors originally from Inglewood, Calif. originating from three generations of cowboys. Mcclin senior mentioned that they have also been featured as stunt doubles in many films including Netflix's "The Harder They Fall" produced by rapper Jay-Z featuring a few stars such as Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Regina King.

"I've been going to Black rodeos since I've been 15-years-old — my uncle used to participate and as I got older I got involved. My son and I do pro rodeos also but we love to be around our people. We both also do movies and stunts as well. We've done quite a few films," said Mcclin senior.

Mcclin junior, took home first place in the Bulldogging category winning $4,800 at the rodeo.

Rodeo spectator and Portland native, Kendra Roberts expressed excitement attending her first Black rodeo, "I love my community and I love the Black excellence — let me tell you, I love it. It's beautiful and wonderful to see everybody out. It's nice to have something that's ours and we can all be apart of".