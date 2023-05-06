Aggressive pit bull impounded by Multnomah County

Bubbie, the pit bull mix dog, is suspected of attacking and injuring a jogger in April after previously attacking another dog in February.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pit bull believed to be responsible for separate attacks against a jogger in April and a dog in February was impounded Saturday morning by Multnomah County Animal Services.

Bubbie, the pit bull mix dog, was spotted in Southeast Portland along with his owner Jessie Miller, according to officials. The patrolling Animal Control Officer notified Portland police to execute a warrant to take custody of Bubbie.

Bubbie is accused of attacking Cheryl Wakerhauser of Portland who was out jogging near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 45th Avenue in April when she was mauled by the unleashed dog. Wakerhauser said the pit bull ran up to her, grabbed her leg, threw her to the ground and bit her repeatedly. She was left with over 35 puncture wounds.

Bubbie is also suspected of viciously attacking another dog in early February. Kara Bloom of Southeast Portland said her 11-year-old dog Rocky was attacked by Bubbie while she was taking him on a morning walk. She stated that Bubbie, who was not on a leash, ran up and bit Rocky.

Bubbie bit down into Rocky's rib cage, ultimately puncturing his lung and sending him into emergency surgery. The medical bill was over $3,200, said Bloom.

After the April attack, Multnomah County Animal Services located Bubbie and owner Miller. Since Miller is homeless, the dog was sent to Miller's mother's house for a 10-day quarantine. KGW later learned Miller later went to his mother's house and took Bubbie without permission.

Authorities launched another search and located Bubbie and Miller near the Fred Meyer on Southeast 38th Avenue, but officials said they could not seize the dog because Miller had no outstanding warrants and he refused to voluntarily surrender Bubbie. Instead, they issued notices of infraction and classified the dog as dangerous.

Multnomah County Animal Services worked with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office this week to obtain a warrant for Bubbie, allowing them to impound the dog.

Miller has until the end of May to appeal the dangerous dog designation and a notice of suspension of ownership. Animal Services has the right to keep Bubbie impounded.