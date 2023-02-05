Aggressive pit bull located by law enforcement but not seized

The pit bull is suspected of attacking and injuring a jogger in April after previously attacking another dog in February.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have located a pit bull believed to be responsible for separate attacks against a jogger in April and a dog in February, but officials say they have not been able to find a legal way to take custody of the dog.

Kara Bloom, the owner of the dog that was injured in the first suspected attack, said she's beyond frustrated that authorities have not yet intervened.

"This is flabbergasting," she said. "This is just truly remarkable that the city, the county, whoever, would just let this continue. That there's no recourse for anybody."

Bloom said her 11-year-old dog Rocky was attacked in early February while she was taking him on a morning walk in the area of Southeast Clinton Street and 27th Avenue. She said the pit bull, who was not on a leash, ran up and bit Rocky, puncturing his lung.

"I mean, we did almost lose Rocky," Bloom said. "He spent a night at the hospital. He didn't eat for a week and he needed 24-hour care for two full weeks. It was dicey."

A little over two months later, a woman reported that she had been mauled by an unleashed dog while jogging near Southeast 45th Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard, and was left with several dozen puncture wounds on her arm and leg.

"I feel it was dragging my leg this way, but like one leg to the other leg to the other leg to the arm," Cheryl Wakerhauser said.

The same pit bull was suspected in the attack, and the assault prompted law enforcement to look for the dog and its owner.

Multnomah County Animal Services eventually located the pit bull, Bubbie, and owner Jesse Miller. Since Miller is homeless, the dog was sent to Miller's mother's house for a required 10-day quarantine. KGW has learned Miller later went to his mother's house and took Bubbie without permission.

Authorities launched another search and located Bubbie and Miller near the Fred Meyer on Southeast 38th Avenue, but officials said they could not seize the dog because Miller had no outstanding warrants and he refused to voluntarily surrender Bubbie. Instead, they issued notices of infraction and classified the dog as dangerous.

"The fact the dog is still out there, it's still off leash, and nobody is being held accountable — it's terrifying," Bloom said.

Bloom said she's afraid a child could be the next to be mauled. She wants the pit bull off the streets.

"I don't necessarily think the dog needs to be put down, but it needs to be managed by a responsible owner," Bloom said.