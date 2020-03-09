3-year-old hit by car in North Portland suffers life-threatening injuries, police say

Police learned the kids were playing when they ran in between parked cars on North Fessenden Street into traffic. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two children were hit by a car in North Portland on Wednesday evening, Portland police said. One of the kids, a 3-year-old, suffered life-threatening injuries.

At 6:07 p.m., police were called to an injury crash in the 4900 block of North Fessenden Street. Once on scene, police learned the kids were playing nearby when they ran in between two parked cars on North Fessenden Street into traffic and were struck by a car traveling westbound, police said.

The 3-year-old had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Their status is not known at this time, police said. The other child was treated at the scene.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with investigators. Police said speed and impairment do not seem to have played a role in the crash.