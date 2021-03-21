100-year-old giant sequoia tree poisoned in NE Portland, police say

The Audubon Society is offering a $1,000 reward for information regarding this case.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A giant sequoia tree that's been a subject of controversy in Northeast Portland's Sabin neighborhood was poisoned, according to police, and an environmental nonprofit is offering a $1,000 reward for information about this case.

The city of Portland had been planning to have the tree removed from the 4000 block of Northeast 12th Avenue after its root system damaged the foundation of a home on a neighboring property.

Neighbors whose property wasn't damaged have been working for months to buy the property of the damaged home, said Bob Sallinger with the Audubon Society of Portland. He said the purchase was just about to be completed.

On Saturday, Portland police said the tree was reportedly poisoned in February 2021 after holes were drilled into the base.

"The tree is showing signs of significant decline, you can really see the impacts. The canopy is turning brown. It's not clear whether the tree will survive or not," Sallinger told KGW.

Sallinger said the tree is about 100 years old, but they normally live for "hundreds and hundreds of years." He said it could take months to know if the tree will live or not.

The Audubon Society is now offering a $1,000 reward for information about whoever is responsible.