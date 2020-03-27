SALEM, Oregon — A person is dead after an officer-involved shooting late Thursday night on Interstate 5 south of Salem, according to the Oregon State Police.

The shooting took place shortly before midnight in the southbound lanes near Delaney Road.

No troopers were injured, the OSP said. No information was provided about the shooting, including the number of troopers involved.

They have been placed on paid leave while the Salem Police Department conducts an investigation.

Southbound lanes of the freeway were closed until about 8 a.m. Friday.