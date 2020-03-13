CAMAS, Wash. — A Camas police officer shot and killed a man on Thursday night.

Police say the man, who was armed with a gun, was non-compliant before he was shot.

The shooting happened shortly after 9:15 p.m. near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Joy Street. Police received a call about a disturbance with a weapon and when officers arrived, they encountered the man.

Police said the man wouldn't comply with orders from police and was armed with a handgun. During the incident, a Camas police officer shot him.

The man received medical attention at the scene and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Regional Crimes Team is conducting the investigation.

Police said they aren't releasing any more information at this time.

READ: Police shoot, kill driver in Hillsboro police station parking lot

READ: Police fatally shoot man at OSP office in Grants Pass