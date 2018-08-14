Wildfire smoke is lingering in Portland's skies Wednesday evening, keeping air quality unhealthy, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

Wildfires burning to the north and south brought a thick haze into the metro area earlier this week that has settled in.

The air quality is expected to remain in the unhealthy range through Thursday evening, according to KGW meteorologist Matt Zaffino. That's when wind and weather changes could clear out the smoke.

Portland Public Schools canceled or moved all morning and afternoon outdoor athletic activities into indoor facilities on Wednesday.

Beaverton School District reported that it was canceling all outdoor athletic activities on Wednesday for the second day in a row but reversed the decision just after 9 a.m. The district tweeted that all outdoor activities will resume as air quality in Beaverton improved to moderate. On Wednesday evening, Beaverton's air quality index (AQI) deteriorated to 142, meaning it was unhealthy for sensitive groups.

A rating higher than 150 is considered unhealthy for everyone. AQI measures how many particles are in the air.

Portland's AQI was 161 early Wednesday morning. It improved to 147 Wednesday afternoon but returned to 160 on Wednesday evening.

When the air is unhealthy, everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider staying inside, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children are at greater risk and should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.

Wildfire smoke is pouring into the area from wildfires in British Columbia as well as the fires burning in Southern Oregon.

After a hot week, temperatures are expected to cool down to the mid-80s Thursday and skies could clear.

"The sky should also be less smoky as westerly winds aloft return," Zaffino said.

