Portland Public Schools leaders discuss COVID-19 response amid omicron surge

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools (PPS) held a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss its COVID-19 response and how the current surge in the omicron variant is impacting students and staff.

PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero and other district leaders spoke during the press conference.

The news conference comes after two Portland high schools reverted back to distance learning for one week due to a significant rise in COVID-related absences for students and staff. Cleveland and McDaniel high schools were closed on Jan. 7 and will temporarily go remote next week, from Jan. 10 through Jan. 14. During this time, extracurricular activities, including sports, will be postponed.

PPS said it had a total of 431 school staff who have called out, as of Thursday night. Of that number, 175 positions cannot be filled by substitutes.