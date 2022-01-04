As omicron spreads, Portland Public Schools reverts back to COVID safety protocols for extracurricular activities

Student athletes and performers must once again wear masks at all times, including during competition and performances.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools is reverting back to past COVID-19 safety measures as students return from winter break amid a new wave of cases propelled by the omicron variant.

Following new guidance from state officials, Portland Public Schools (PPS) announced Tuesday that it would be reinstating safety protocols from last spring for extracurricular activities, such as sports and performing arts.

In a news release, PPS said these protocols will be in effect at least until Feb. 4:

Musicians who play a wind instrument that can only be played without a mask must utilize a bell cover, which goes over the opening through which air and sound escape. The exceptions are the flute and recorder, which have been shown to not spread virus particles, the district said.

Musicians will continue to practice and perform 6 feet apart from one another, to the extent possible.

Access to locker rooms will be limited.

No overnight travel for athletic competitions or performances.

Concession stands will not be open at extracurricular activities or games

Spectators age 5 and up must show proof of being fully vaccinated or offer documentation of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

Opportunities will be increased to receive COVID-19 tests and possible return to participation after five to seven days with negative tests.

PPS said it will remain flexible to making changes to this policy based on new data and guidelines from health officials.

The district's announcement came on the same day Oregon reported 4,540 new COVID-19 cases statewide, a new single-day record.

"We do recognize there is greater risk for students participating in extracurricular activities, including for those who are fully vaccinated ... Data has shown that the majority of COVID-19 infections for students happen outside of school," the district wrote.