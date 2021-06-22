Polk County moves to COVID lower risk level

According to the governor's office, 65% of adults in Polk County have received at least one COVID vaccine shot.

POLK COUNTY, Oregon — Gov. Kate Brown announced Polk County has been approved to move from "high risk" down to "lower risk" level, effective immediately.

Counties in Oregon can move to lower risk once they reach 65% vaccination and submit an equity plan.

The governor's office said Jefferson, Klamath and Marion counties will move down to "lower risk" level on Friday, June 25.

On Friday, there will be 23 counties at the "lower risk" level, seven at "moderate risk" and six at "high risk."

Lower risk:

Baker, Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Coos, Curry, Deschutes, Gilliam, Grant, Hood River, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Union, Wallowa, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler

Moderate risk:

Harney, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Marion, Yamhill

High risk:

Columbia, Crook, Douglas, Linn, Malheur, Umatilla