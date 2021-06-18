Portland Timbers, Thorns to give away travel prizes to encourage vaccinations

The giveaway is in partnership with Travel Oregon. The prizes include 3-night ski trips to Mt. Hood or Mt. Bachelor and a visit to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers and Thorns will be giving away travel prizes at upcoming games at Providence Park to encourage more Oregonians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Kate Brown announced the latest vaccine incentive on Friday.

The prizes are worth up to $2,000 and will be offered through Travel Oregon. They include three-night ski trips to Mt. Hood or Mt. Bachelor, kayaking on the Oregon coast, a visit to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland and a wine tour of the Willamette Valley.

Anyone who attends a Timbers or Thorns upcoming home game will be eligible to win.