Oregon reports 281 new cases of COVID-19, a new daily high for the state

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials reported 281 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day total the state has seen since the pandemic began.

There have now been 8,931 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.

Oregon Health Authority also reported one more new death on Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 208.

The 208th death in Oregon due to COVID-19 was a 91-year-old woman from Marion County who had underlying health conditions. She tested positive June 18 and died June 29.

The highest number of new cases reported Thursday came from Washington County (48), Umatilla County (42) and Multnomah County (38). Here's the complete list of what counties the cases came from:

Baker: 3

Benton: 2

Clackamas: 20

Clatsop: 1

Columbia: 1

Deschutes: 4

Douglas: 2

Jackson: 3

Jefferson: 7

Klamath: 4

Lake: 2

Lane: 12

Lincoln: 12

Linn: 7

Malheur: 16

Marion: 27

Morrow: 2

Multnomah: 38

Polk: 8

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 42

Union: 5

Wallowa: 2

Wasco: 4

Washington: 48

Yamhill: 7

OHA also released more information Thursday about Oregon's 192nd death, which was first reported June 22. She was 90 years old, lived in Marion County, and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on June 18 and died June 21 in her home.

Beginning Wednesday, OHA said it will include in its COVID-19 Weekly Report the names and case counts for child care facilities that have 30 or more children enrolled and have five cases or more. The total number of facilities across the state that have five cases or more will also be reported, regardless of how many children are enrolled.

Weekly report takeaways

The weekly report released Wednesday reflects data from June 22-28: