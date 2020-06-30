Gov. Brown extends Oregon COVID-19 state of emergency through Sept. 4

Brown said Oregon is at a crossroads in the COVID-19 crisis and Oregonians must follow the advice of doctors to avoid the skyrocketing cases other states are seeing.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has extended the COVID-19 state of emergency for 60 days.

Brown said in a news release Tuesday there have been over 8,600 coronavirus cases in the state, with over a quarter of those identified in the past two weeks.

“Now, we again find ourselves at a crossroads as a state," Brown said. "The individual choices each of us makes will decide whether Oregon either flattens the curve of new COVID-19 infections, or sees a devastating spike in cases that overwhelms our hospital capacity in the next month."

Earlier this week Brown mandated face masks in public for people throughout the state, starting Wednesday, to slow the spread of the disease.

“If we all follow the advice of doctors––if you wear a face covering in public, if you wash your hands, if you cover your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze, if you stay home when you are sick––together, we can keep our friends and loved ones healthy and safe," Brown said Tuesday. “If too many Oregonians continue to ignore these precautions, we could see an exponential growth in cases, and newly reopened communities and businesses could close again.

"We have a chance, now, before the Fourth of July weekend, to make sure that Oregon’s COVID-19 numbers don’t follow the same skyrocketing trajectory of states like Texas or Florida or Arizona."

The state of emergency declaration is the legal underpinning for the executive orders Brown has issued throughout the pandemic.