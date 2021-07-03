Oregon reports 202 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

More than 400,000 Oregonians are reported to be fully vaccinated.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Saturday reported 202 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths connected to the virus. There has been a total of 157,079 known cases in the state, including 2,296 people who died.

Of the new cases, Jackson County had the most with 27, followed by Marion County with 26. Here's a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker (3), Benton (5), Clackamas (5), Coos (15), Curry (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (18), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (27), Jefferson (1), Josephine (11), Klamath (7), Lane (16), Lincoln (2), Malheur (5), Marion (26), Multnomah (11), Polk (4), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (4), Wasco (1), Washington (18) and Yamhill (4).

Vaccinations

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 33,847 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. A total of 1,115,802 doses have been administered out of the 1,362,535 doses delivered to sites across Oregon. More than 400,000 Oregonians are reported to be fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations

The number of Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 113, eight fewer than reported Friday, OHA said. There are 29 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, one fewer than reported Friday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the three coronavirus-related deaths reported Saturday: