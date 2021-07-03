Oregon reports 202 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Saturday reported 202 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths connected to the virus. There has been a total of 157,079 known cases in the state, including 2,296 people who died.
Of the new cases, Jackson County had the most with 27, followed by Marion County with 26. Here's a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:
Baker (3), Benton (5), Clackamas (5), Coos (15), Curry (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (18), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (27), Jefferson (1), Josephine (11), Klamath (7), Lane (16), Lincoln (2), Malheur (5), Marion (26), Multnomah (11), Polk (4), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (4), Wasco (1), Washington (18) and Yamhill (4).
Vaccinations
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 33,847 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. A total of 1,115,802 doses have been administered out of the 1,362,535 doses delivered to sites across Oregon. More than 400,000 Oregonians are reported to be fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
The number of Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 113, eight fewer than reported Friday, OHA said. There are 29 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, one fewer than reported Friday.
Deaths
OHA released the following information about the three coronavirus-related deaths reported Saturday:
- Oregon’s 2,294th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Feb. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,295th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Clackamas County who died on Jan. 31 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,296th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Curry County who tested positive on February 23 and died on February 26 at Curry General Hospital. He had underlying conditions.