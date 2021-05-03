x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon Gov. Brown pauses rollbacks to COVID-19 extreme risk level

The temporary freeze also will allow businesses to avoid abrupt closures and major changes in how they do business.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday that starting next week counties that have moved out of the COVID-19 extreme risk level will not be moved back into it without giving them two weeks to improve their case numbers.

The temporary freeze also will allow businesses to avoid abrupt closures and major changes in how they do business. If case numbers don’t improve in those two weeks, however, the county will move backward.

“Recognizing the challenges businesses encounter when facing a switch back and forth between Extreme Risk and other risk levels, this two-week extension will alleviate some of these challenges and give counties a bit more time to bring case rates down," she said in an emailed statement. "As always, businesses and community members should continue to make smart choices and follow statewide and county-specific health and safety guidance.”

The change will continue until further notice. Just five of Oregon's 36 counties remain the in extreme risk level. Here’s the full list of county risk levels. Counties will remain at these risk levels through March 11.

RELATED: New Oregon COVID risk levels: Washington, Clackamas counties to expand indoor dining

Extreme Risk (5 counties)

  • Benton
  • Coos
  • Douglas
  • Jefferson
  • Josephine

High Risk (11 counties)

  • Columbia
  • Crook
  • Deschutes
  • Jackson
  • Klamath
  • Lane
  • Marion
  • Multnomah
  • Polk
  • Umatilla
  • Yamhill

Moderate Risk (10 counties)

  • Clackamas
  • Curry
  • Harney
  • Hood River
  • Lake
  • Linn
  • Malheur
  • Morrow
  • Union
  • Washington

Lower Risk (10 counties)

  • Baker
  • Clatsop
  • Gilliam
  • Grant
  • Lincoln
  • Sherman
  • Tillamook
  • Wallowa
  • Wasco
  • Wheeler
Credit: KGW

RELATED: Restaurant capacity increases in Clackamas, Washington counties