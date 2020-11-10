The state's death toll remains at 599.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Sunday reported 337 new cases of COVID-19 and zero new deaths.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 37,262.

Friday marked the second consecutive day that Oregon reported more than 400 new coronavirus cases. On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced 484 new cases, which is a new single-day record.

Health officials said earlier this week known COVID-19 cases have increased by 25% since the end of August.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Friday with 101, followed by Marion County with 50.

On Sunday, Multnomah County had the highest number of cases again with 78.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Benton:1

Clackamas: 37

Columbia: 3

Coos: 2

Crook: 2

Curry: 11

Deschutes: 12

Douglas: 4

Jackson: 2

Josephine: 7

Klamath: 5

Lane: 19

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 12

Malheur: 5

Marion: 50

Multnomah: 78

Polk: 5

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 12

Washington: 62

Yamhill: 3

Oregon’s coronavirus death toll is still at 599 people.

The OHA released the following information about the three people who died most recently of COVID-19.

Oregon’s 598th COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old male in Washington County who tested positive on August 10 and died on October 4 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.