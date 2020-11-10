Masks, face coverings required: Mt. Hood Meadows develops COVID-19 safety protocols to protect the Meadows' team and guests ahead of ski season

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — If you're thinking of hitting the slopes this season, expect a few changes.

Mt. Hood got a fresh new layer of snow Saturday and as Mt. Hood Meadows gears up for its 20/21 season, COVID-19 safety measures are being put in place to ensure staff, and Meadows goers alike, stay safe this season.

"The main difference between this season than all other seasons will be that everybody at Meadows will have a face mask or covering on," said Dave Tragethon, VP of communications at Mt. Hood Meadows.

He says you should also plan on taking your vehicle to the lodge for the day.

"Put your boots on in your vehicle, come on up. If you're going to have lunch, maybe grab and go from our restaurant or bring your own picnic and go back to your car and eat there."

He says guests should stay out of the lodges as much as possible. People coming to Mt. Hood Meadows should already have a reservation for rental equipment, lessons or have their season pass or a ticket good for that day.



That's how the resort will manage access to the mountain. "We anticipate how many passholders we're going to have come out and then we only make available a certain number of lift tickets for each day," explained Tragethon.

A regular season sees a little over 5,000 people on peak days. This season the goal is to lower that number to 3,000. Meadows is also incentivizing day ticket purchasers to visit midweek through discount pricing.

There are a lot of changes and challenges on the horizon but he is optimistic about the upcoming season.