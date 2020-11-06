Oregon reports 72 new COVID-19 cases; state total surpasses 5,000

The Oregon Health Authority also reported no new deaths. The state’s death toll remains at 169 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon reported 72 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported no new deaths. The state’s death toll remains at 169 people.

There has been a total of 5,060 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic. It’s unclear how many of those cases are active infections.

Multnomah County accounted for 44% of Wednesday’s 72 newly reported cases. The county is the only one in Oregon that hasn’t entered the first phase of reopening, although officials are hoping to get approval from Gov. Brown’s office and the OHA to reopen Friday.

The people newly diagnosed with COVID-19 living in the following counties:

Clackamas: 6

Hood River: 2

Jackson: 6

Jefferson: 6

Lane: 1

Lincoln: 4

Marion: 5

Multnomah: 32

Umatilla: 4

Washington: 6

The 72 new cases are among 3,135 newly reported tests by the OHA, meaning 2.2% of tests were positive.

Oregon has seen a recent uptick in coronavirus cases. The OHA reported the highest daily total of new cases, 146, on Sunday. Another 114 cases were reported on Monday, the second-highest daily total during the pandemic. Dr. Claire Wheeler, a public health specialist at OHSU, says she’s not surprised by the recent spike. She attributed the increase of known cases to widespread testing and contact tracing.

