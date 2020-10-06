PORTLAND, Ore — As Oregon reopens after an extended shutdown due to the coronavirus, the ability to trace who has been in contact with a sick person has been a key criterion for counties to reopen.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said in an email they want everyone to know what happens on a contact tracing call so that people feel safe answering the phone.
All information discussed in the call is strictly confidential and the OHA said it will be treated as a "confidential public health record." Information from the call will not be shared with other agencies including immigration officials.
On a call, OHA said a contact tracer will ask:
- For your name, date of birth and where you live
- If you need an interpreter in a language other than English
- For race, ethnicity, language and disability information
- Your occupation
- If you have any symptoms of COVID-19
- If you need a place to stay or have other needs to help you stay at home
- If they can contact you daily to monitor your symptoms and needs.
Contact tracers will never ask you:
- Your social security number
- Immigration status
- Credit card number, bank account or billing information.
If someone calls asking for this information, hang up.
We are living in a time when many people won’t pick up a call for a number they don’t recognize. In that case, OHA said health officials will leave a voicemail and request a callback.