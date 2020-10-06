x
coronavirus

What happens on a contact tracing call?

The Oregon Health Authority said they want everyone to know what happens on a contact tracing call so that people feel safe answering the phone.
Multnomah County epidemiologist works on contact tracing

PORTLAND, Ore — As Oregon reopens after an extended shutdown due to the coronavirus, the ability to trace who has been in contact with a sick person has been a key criterion for counties to reopen.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said in an email they want everyone to know what happens on a contact tracing call so that people feel safe answering the phone.

All information discussed in the call is strictly confidential and the OHA said it will be treated as a "confidential public health record." Information from the call will not be shared with other agencies including immigration officials.

On a call, OHA said a contact tracer will ask:

  • For your name, date of birth and where you live
  • If you need an interpreter in a language other than English
  • For race, ethnicity, language and disability information
  • Your occupation
  • If you have any symptoms of COVID-19
  • If you need a place to stay or have other needs to help you stay at home
  • If they can contact you daily to monitor your symptoms and needs.

Contact tracers will never ask you:

  • Your social security number
  • Immigration status
  • Credit card number, bank account or billing information.

If someone calls asking for this information, hang up.

We are living in a time when many people won’t pick up a call for a number they don’t recognize. In that case, OHA said health officials will leave a voicemail and request a callback.

