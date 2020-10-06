The Oregon Health Authority said they want everyone to know what happens on a contact tracing call so that people feel safe answering the phone.

PORTLAND, Ore — As Oregon reopens after an extended shutdown due to the coronavirus, the ability to trace who has been in contact with a sick person has been a key criterion for counties to reopen.

All information discussed in the call is strictly confidential and the OHA said it will be treated as a "confidential public health record." Information from the call will not be shared with other agencies including immigration officials.

On a call, OHA said a contact tracer will ask:

For your name, date of birth and where you live

If you need an interpreter in a language other than English

For race, ethnicity, language and disability information

Your occupation

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19

If you need a place to stay or have other needs to help you stay at home

If they can contact you daily to monitor your symptoms and needs.

Contact tracers will never ask you:

Your social security number

Immigration status

Credit card number, bank account or billing information.

If someone calls asking for this information, hang up.