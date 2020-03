In the wake of the COVID-19 shutdowns, Multnomah County will help anxious renters with an "eviction moratorium," officials announced Monday night.

Details of a freeze on evictions will be released at a news conference Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

County chair Deborah Kafoury and Portland mayor Ted Wheeler revealed their plans for the moratorium on Twitter Monday night.

KGW will livestream the 9 a.m. news conference on our Facebook page.