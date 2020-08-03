PORTLAND, Ore. — The houseless population in Portland struggle with access to hygiene products and illness without the concern of COVID-19. But as the virus spreads, Multnomah County has asked homeless shelters to identify sick residents.

Sick residents will be asked to wear masks and maintain a 6-foot distance between themselves in others in an attempt to keep the spread of any possible sickness to a minimum.

If residents are unwilling to follow those guidelines they may be turned away.

There is also a concern that homeless shelters may not be able to house as many residents in order to make sure there is enough room to maintain an appropriate amount of space between them.

Many shelters are also stocking up on hand sanitizer.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler held the last of his community homeless meetings on Saturday, March 7.

"There are regular conversations between city, county, and state about how we are going to address COVID-19 and the homeless population," said Mayor Wheeler.

However, no official plan is in place yet.

