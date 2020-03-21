PORTLAND, Ore. — Legacy Health started a drive-through testing site in Northwest Portland for employees who have suspected exposure to COVID-19.

More than a dozen Legacy employees identified themselves for possible exposure to the coronavirus. Strict procedures were set up to do the testing.

“This is helping us increase staffing for Legacy Hospital Systems. It's doing the right thing for our employees who are worried about their own health and their own family members," said Bryan Goodin with Legacy. "It's a really good use of the resources to get people back to work as soon as possible.”

GET THE LATEST INFORMATION ON THE CORONAVIRUS

On Friday, they tested nine employees as part of the pilot program. The plan is to use the drive-through testing on more employees on Monday.

The testing is only for employees. Legacy says it is not preparing to expand it to the public.

Results for employees should be back in a few days.

Providence Hospital also began a drive-through pilot program on Friday. They tested patients and caregivers who had an order from a physician. No drop-ins are allowed and testing will only be done on weekdays.

RELATED: Marion County reports coronavirus death; 4th in Oregon

RELATED: Real-time coronavirus updates: Gov. Brown and Mayor Wheeler working on stay home, stay healthy order