Multiple COVID-19 testing sites open in Oregon

If you need a COVID-19 test, several testing sites have opened up across the state.

Oregon health officials suggest you be tested if you have symptoms, which according to the CDC can include:



Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

However, the CDC says these are not all the possible symptoms. Health officials also suggest testing if you’ve had close contact with someone, which is considered to be within six feet of someone for 15 minutes or more over the course of a day who has COVID-19.

If you are unvaccinated and don’t have any symptoms but are being tested because you had close contact with a confirmed case, health officials say that it is best to test as soon as possible and again five to seven days following the exposure. However, it is important to isolate while you wait.



For vaccinated people, it is still important to be tested if you have symptoms or have been in close contact with a confirmed case. Vaccination helps lessen symptoms and sharply decreases the chance of severe infection but vaccinated people can still get and spread COVID-19.

If you’re in need of a test you can go to one of the following locations:



Beaverton Resource Center – Closed Dec. 27 due to weather

13500 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR 97005

Monday through Friday

12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Central Oregon Community College – Bend

2600 NW College Way, Bend, OR 97703

Monday through Friday

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Central Oregon Community College – Redmond

2324 SE College Loop, Redmond, OR 97756

Thursday through Monday

12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Clackamas County Fairgrounds – Closed Dec. 27 due to weather

694 NE 4th Ave, Canby, OR 97013

Thursday through Monday

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hoodview Church of God

1530 MT Hood Ave, Woodburn, OR 97071

Monday through Friday

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Independence Pop-Up (Mi Casita Market Testing)

834 N Main St, Independence, OR 97351

Every Saturday

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jackson County EXPO

1 Peninger Rd, Central Point, OR 97502

Sunday through Thursday

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Prineville

422 NW Beaver Street, Prineville, OR

Every Monday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.