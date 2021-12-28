Multiple COVID-19 testing sites open in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — If you’re in need of a COVID-19 test, several sites have opened up across Oregon once again.
Oregon health officials suggest you be tested if you have symptoms, which according to the CDC can include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
However, the CDC says these are not all the possible symptoms. Health officials also suggest testing if you’ve had close contact with someone, which is considered to be within six feet of someone for 15 minutes or more over the course of a day who has COVID-19.
If you are unvaccinated and don’t have any symptoms but are being tested because you had close contact with a confirmed case, health officials say that it is best to test as soon as possible and again five to seven days following the exposure. However, it is important to isolate while you wait.
For vaccinated people, it is still important to be tested if you have symptoms or have been in close contact with a confirmed case. Vaccination helps lessen symptoms and sharply decreases the chance of severe infection but vaccinated people can still get and spread COVID-19.
If you’re in need of a test you can go to one of the following locations:
Beaverton Resource Center – Closed Dec. 27 due to weather
13500 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR 97005
Monday through Friday
12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Central Oregon Community College – Bend
2600 NW College Way, Bend, OR 97703
Monday through Friday
7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Central Oregon Community College – Redmond
2324 SE College Loop, Redmond, OR 97756
Thursday through Monday
12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Clackamas County Fairgrounds – Closed Dec. 27 due to weather
694 NE 4th Ave, Canby, OR 97013
Thursday through Monday
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hoodview Church of God
1530 MT Hood Ave, Woodburn, OR 97071
Monday through Friday
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Independence Pop-Up (Mi Casita Market Testing)
834 N Main St, Independence, OR 97351
Every Saturday
12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Jackson County EXPO
1 Peninger Rd, Central Point, OR 97502
Sunday through Thursday
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Prineville
422 NW Beaver Street, Prineville, OR
Every Monday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, you can visit Oregon.gov’s testing website. Health officials are encouraging everyone over 16 to get their booster if it has been at least six months since your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna and two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Oregon has opened mass vaccination sites offering boosters, first and second vaccine doses and pediatric doses. You can find a list of vaccination sites here.