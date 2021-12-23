Four new COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics open around Oregon

There are six mass vaccination sites around Oregon prepared to give vaccines, boosters and pediatric doses at no cost, with no appointment needed.

The Oregon Health Authority announced four additional high-volume COVID-19 vaccination sites in Oregon on Thursday.



All six sites, including the ones announced Thursday, offer all three vaccines, pediatric doses and boosters:

Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St., Florence, starting Dec. 31. Open daily Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m.- 7 p.m. Sundays from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. This venue will be closed on Tuesday, Jan.18 due to a previous commitment.

Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Rd., Roseburg, starting Jan.4. Open daily (including weekends), 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend, starting Jan 8. Open daily (including weekends) from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Spirit Mountain Casino, 27100 SW Salmon River Highway, Grand Ronde, starting Jan. 15. Open Monday through Saturday, 12 p.m.- 7 p.m. Sunday from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

You do not need an appointment, insurance or identification. OHA reminded in a release that the vaccines are safe, effective and free of charge. Anyone 18 and older is eligible for a booster six months after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna and two months after a single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Health officials are once again urging everyone to do their part in getting vaccinated or boosted as an omicron surge is projected to hit Oregon in the coming weeks.

You can find information about the current six high-volume sites in other counties here.