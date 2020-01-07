Coronavirus updates: Bumbershoot 2020 canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

Snohomish County sees sharp uptick in new cases.

12 new deaths and 571 new cases reported Tuesday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,332 deaths among 32,824 overall cases in Washington state.

557,275 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 5.9% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Tuesday, June 30:

Bumbershoot 2020 canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Bumbershoot 2020, the annual music and arts festival at the Seattle Center, was canceled, organizers announced on Tuesday.

Producing organization One Reel said that it would focus on bringing the festival back for 2021, which is Bumbershoot's 50th anniversary, and its Art Saves Me public art program.

One Reel announced the cancellation of the 2020 event after the city of Seattle announced it would stop issuing special events permits through Labor Day due to coronavirus concerns.

Earlier this year, One Reel had announced that it would move forward with a scaled-down version of Bumbershoot, which in the past few decades has brought national and international music and comedy acts to the Seattle Center over Labor Day weekend.

One Reel also canceled this year's Piano in the Parks program, due to concerns of coronavirus spreading through publicly accessible pianos.

Leavenworth Oktoberfest canceled

The annual Leavenworth Oktoberfest has been canceled due to uncertainty over ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

The monthlong Bavarian-themed festival attracts thousands of visitors to every October.

Chelan County had been in a modified Phase 1 of the "Safe Start Washington" plan. Phase 1 is the most restrictive stage of the reopening plan, but Chelan had been allowed some exceptions to the restrictions.