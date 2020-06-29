Coronavirus updates: Seattle Aquarium reopens Monday after closure to help limit spread of COVID-19

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

Masks are now required in public in Washington state.

No new deaths and 348 new cases reported Sunday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,310 deaths among 31,752 overall cases in Washington state.

534,443 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 5.9% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Monday, June 20:

Seattle Aquarium to reopen Monday



The Seattle Aquarium will reopen to the public on Monday, June 29 after being closed for months to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The aquarium experience will be different for visitors when the doors reopen. Guests will need to purchase tickets online for a specific day and entry time.

All visitors, staff, and volunteers will also be required to wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth “for the protection of humans and animals alike.” Children under the age of 2 and visitors who are medically unable to wear a mask are exempt from wearing a face covering.

The aquarium will reopen at 15% capacity, and a one-way path will be in place to help with social distancing measures.

Gov. Inslee pauses counties moving to Phase 4 of reopening due to rise in coronavirus cases

Washington counties looking to move to Phase 4 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan will have to wait a little longer.

Gov. Inslee and Secretary John Wiesman announced Saturday the Department of Health is putting a pause on counties moving to Phase 4 due to rising coronavirus cases across the state and increased concern about the virus' spread, according to a news release.

Eight counties were eligible to move from Phase 3 to Phase 4 before the pause.

"Phase 4 would mean a return to normal activity and we can’t do that now due to the continued rise in cases across the state," Inslee said. "We all want to get back to doing all the things we love in Washington during the summer, and fully open our economy, but we aren’t there yet. This is an evolving situation and we will continue to make decisions based on the data."

Washington surpassed 30,000 coronavirus cases this week, and there are currently 1,304 confirmed deaths from the virus.

Gov. Inslee issued an order, which took effect Friday, requiring face masks to be worn in public to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Sec. Wiesman said wearing face masks and socially distancing will continue to help reduce the spread.

"The best thing Washingtonians can do to slow the spread of the virus and save lives is to wear facial coverings, continue to maintain physical distancing and good hygiene practices," Wiesman said. "Now that testing supplies are available, it is critical to get a test if you have any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19."

Coronavirus global death toll passes 500,000; over 10 million cases

Confirmed coronavirus infections have surpassed the 10 million mark worldwide.

A tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University registered the grim milestone Sunday, after India and Russia added thousands of new cases. The United States has confirmed more than 2.5 million infections, the most in the world.

Globally, the Hopkins tally has reported over 500,000 deaths.

While Hopkins reports only confirmed coronavirus cases, experts believe the true number of people who have been infected could be as much as 10 times that figure, given that so many people can’t get tested or may have the virus without showing any symptoms.

COVID-19 cases in Washington state

No new deaths were reported on Sunday, but 348 new cases were reported throughout the state.

There have been a total of 1,310 deaths among 31,752 overall cases in Washington state.