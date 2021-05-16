As of Sunday, there are 2,061,755 people who have had at least one dose of vaccine.

PORTLAND, Ore — In its daily report on Sunday, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 507 new positive and presumed positive cases of COVID-19. Two more people were also reported to have died from the virus.



The latest data brings the state’s total number of reported infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 195,684. The death toll is 2,587.



Cases and deaths



The cases reported on Sunday were found in the following counties:



Benton (7), Clackamas (45), Columbia (3), Coos (12), Crook (6), Deschutes (58), Douglas (7), Jackson (15), Jefferson (5), Josephine (6), Klamath (20), Lane (39), Lincoln (3), Linn (39), Malheur (3),



The following information was released about the two people who died:

Oregon’s 2586th death is a 74-year-old man from Marion county who tested positive on Apr. 29 and died on May 14 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2587th death is an 88-year-old man from Jackson county who tested positive on Apr. 22 and died on Apr. 22 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.



Hospitalizations

There are 339 people in hospitals across Oregon with COVID-19, which is seven more than was reported on Saturday. There are 82 people in intensive care units with COVID-19, which is seven more than was reported on Saturday.



Vaccinations



As of Sunday, there are 2,061,755 people who have had at least one dose of vaccine. A total of 1,470,984 people are fully vaccinated, having had a second dose of Pfizer and Moderna.

Oregon has now administered a total of 3,538,855 million vaccine doses, which includes: 1,942,650 doses of Pfizer; 1,473,499 doses of Moderna; 121,124 single doses of Johnson & Johnson (1,582 doses were administered but vaccine product information was not specified).