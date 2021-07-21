Oregon reports 421 new COVID cases, one more death

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 421 new COVID-19 cases and one more death on Wednesday.
There has been a total of 213,730 known COVID-19 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.
Vaccinations
Oregon has now administered 2,624,412 doses of Pfizer, 1,771,412 doses of Moderna and 177,264 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.
As of Wednesday, 2,457,522 people have had at least one dose and 2,285,052 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
New cases
Umatilla County had the highest number of cases with 48, followed by Washington County with 41.
OHA said the new cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties:
Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (5), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (18), Douglas (21), Gilliam (2), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (54), Jefferson (5), Josephine (22), Klamath (7), Lake (2), Lane (19), Lincoln (5), Linn (22), Malheur (1), Marion (24), Morrow (2), Multnomah (34), Polk (13), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (48), Union (11), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (41), Yamhill (7)
New death
Health officials released the following information about the one new reported death:
Oregon's 2,833rd COVID-19 death was a 39-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on June 23 and died on July 16 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.