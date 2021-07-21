Oregon reports 421 new COVID cases, one more death

There has been a total of 213,730 known COVID-19 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 421 new COVID-19 cases and one more death on Wednesday.

There has been a total of 213,730 known COVID-19 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 2,624,412 doses of Pfizer, 1,771,412 doses of Moderna and 177,264 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

As of Wednesday, 2,457,522 people have had at least one dose and 2,285,052 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

New cases

Umatilla County had the highest number of cases with 48, followed by Washington County with 41.

OHA said the new cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties:

Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (5), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (18), Douglas (21), Gilliam (2), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (54), Jefferson (5), Josephine (22), Klamath (7), Lake (2), Lane (19), Lincoln (5), Linn (22), Malheur (1), Marion (24), Morrow (2), Multnomah (34), Polk (13), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (48), Union (11), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (41), Yamhill (7)

New death

Health officials released the following information about the one new reported death: