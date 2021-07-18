PeaceHealth investigating 14 COVID exposure cases, testing for Delta variant

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A total of 14 people, including 10 patients and four employees, have recently tested positive for COVID-19 at PeaceHealth in Vancouver, Washington.



All of the people who tested positive have links to the same patient floor and only five of the 14 are vaccinated. According to a press release, the only people exhibiting symptoms are unvaccinated. Visits to the hospital are restricted while PeaceHealth investigates the exposure. The floor in question has been closed to new patients as well.



The Washington Department of Health is testing to see if these cases are the Delta variant.



“I have full confidence in our highly qualified health care professionals to manage through this recent incident,” said chief medical officer Lawrence Neville in a press release. “We have been treating COVID-19 patients for more than 16 months and have cared for more than 1,000. Our Infection Prevention specialists immediately began conducting a thorough review to understand the root causes of this situation, and to ensure further protection for our patients and caregivers.”



PeaceHealth said it continues to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state guidance which includes employees wearing personal protective equipment and masks, testing all admitted patients, restricting visitors and caring for COVID-19 patients in isolated units.