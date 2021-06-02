Oregon surpasses 2,000 total COVID-19 deaths

The COVID-19 death rate in Oregon is lower than the majority of U.S. states, according to data.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials announced five more coronavirus-related deaths in Oregon, meaning more than 2,000 Oregonians have died in connection with COVID-19 during the pandemic. The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 2,002 people.

“OHA is saddened today to report our 2,000th COVID-19 related death: a 90-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Feb. 1 and died on Feb. 2 at her residence,” said Oregon Health Authority (OHA) director Patrick Allen. “At this stage of the pandemic, many of us have seen family, friends or neighbors die from COVID-19. Or we know people who have lost loved ones. Many of us at OHA grieve the loss of our own family or friends. Every loss weighs on us. I want to extend my deepest sympathies to every family who’s mourned a parent, sibling or child who died from a COVID-19 infection.”

According to data from Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization that focuses on national health issues, the COVID-19 death rate in Oregon is lower than the majority of U.S. states. Oregon ranks 46th out of 50 states in COVID-19 deaths per 1 million people.

OHA reported the following information about the five newly reported deaths:

Oregon’s 1,998th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Feb. 2 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,999th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Jan. 19 and died on Feb. 2 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,000th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Feb. 1 and died on Feb. 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,001st COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Feb. 4 and died on Feb. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,002nd COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Jan. 15 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

New cases

OHA also announced 846 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s pandemic total to 146,138 reported cases. Oregon has reported fewer than 1,000 new daily cases for three consecutive weeks.

Of the new cases, Multnomah County reported the most with 136, followed by Marion County with 132. Here is a county-by-county breakdown:

Baker: 1

Benton: 20

Clackamas: 42

Clatsop: 6

Columbia: 10

Coos: 19

Crook: 8

Curry: 5

Deschutes: 25

Douglas: 26

Harney: 9

Hood River: 2

Jackson: 36

Jefferson: 16

Josephine: 17

Klamath: 4

Lake: 15

Lane: 83

Lincoln: 9

Linn: 20

Malheur: 21

Marion: 132

Morrow: 5

Multnomah: 136

Polk: 15

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 31

Union: 12

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 4

Washington: 92

Yamhill: 23

Hospitalizations

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon dropped Friday. OHA reported 238 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, 23 fewer than reported Thursday. There are 59 people with COVID-19 in intensive care unit beds, one more than reported Thursday.

Vaccinations