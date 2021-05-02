Gov. Brown, state health officials to hold briefing on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The governor will be joined by Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen and state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press briefing Friday morning to talk about the state's ongoing response to COVID-19, including the vaccine rollout. She'll be joined by Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen and state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger.

The press briefing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The state's handling of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has come under fire because of Brown's decision to prioritize educators over the state's older population.

Oregonians age 80 or older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Feb. 8. But many have expressed frustration that they were placed in a priority group behind teachers. Others say they're upset that the state has provided little help or information about how to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine as the eligibility date nears.

On Thursday, KGW's Cristin Severance reported that despite Brown's claim last week that all seniors in assisted living facilities had been vaccinated, many are still waiting to get their first dose. Charles Boyle, a spokesman for the governor, said she misspoke during the interview.

Brown has defended the state's rollout of the vaccine. As of Thursday, more than 378,000 Oregonians had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state dashboard. And according to an article in the New York Times, Oregon has administered a total of 471,983 doses, 67% of the 706,575 doses the state has received. Brown tweeted a link to that article Thursday.