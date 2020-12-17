Oregon reports 48 more COVID-19 deaths; more than 100 deaths reported over last two days

The Oregon Health Authority has reported the two highest single-day death totals over the last two days.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Wednesday reported 48 more coronavirus-related deaths in Oregon, the second-most deaths the state has reported in a day during the pandemic.

Wednesday’s 48 newly reported deaths comes a day after the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 54 deaths, the most in a day so far during the pandemic. The state’s death toll is up to 1,262 people.

OHA said there are currently 554 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 10 more than Tuesday. There are 113 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, one more than Tuesday.

Health officials also reported 1,562 new COVID-19 cases. There has been a total of 97,622 known COVID-19 cases in Oregon during the pandemic.

Multnomah County reported the most new cases on Wednesday, with 455, followed by Marion County with 183 new cases. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker: 7

Benton: 31

Clackamas: 166

Clatsop: 7

Columbia: 5

Coos: 11

Crook: 4

Curry: 3

Deschutes: 50

Douglas: 16

Gilliam: 2

Harney: 4

Hood River: 16

Jackson: 64

Jefferson: 29

Josephine: 29

Klamath: 20

Lake: 2

Lane: 105

Lincoln: 5

Linn: 51

Malheur: 16

Marion: 183

Morrow: 8

Multnomah: 455

Polk: 30

Sherman: 2

Tillamook: 12

Umatilla: 34

Union: 9

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 4

Washington: 148

Yamhill: 33

OHA released the following information about the 48 newly reported deaths: