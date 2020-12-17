Oregon reports 48 more COVID-19 deaths; more than 100 deaths reported over last two days

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Wednesday reported 48 more coronavirus-related deaths in Oregon, the second-most deaths the state has reported in a day during the pandemic.
Wednesday’s 48 newly reported deaths comes a day after the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 54 deaths, the most in a day so far during the pandemic. The state’s death toll is up to 1,262 people.
OHA said there are currently 554 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 10 more than Tuesday. There are 113 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, one more than Tuesday.
Health officials also reported 1,562 new COVID-19 cases. There has been a total of 97,622 known COVID-19 cases in Oregon during the pandemic.
Multnomah County reported the most new cases on Wednesday, with 455, followed by Marion County with 183 new cases. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:
- Baker: 7
- Benton: 31
- Clackamas: 166
- Clatsop: 7
- Columbia: 5
- Coos: 11
- Crook: 4
- Curry: 3
- Deschutes: 50
- Douglas: 16
- Gilliam: 2
- Harney: 4
- Hood River: 16
- Jackson: 64
- Jefferson: 29
- Josephine: 29
- Klamath: 20
- Lake: 2
- Lane: 105
- Lincoln: 5
- Linn: 51
- Malheur: 16
- Marion: 183
- Morrow: 8
- Multnomah: 455
- Polk: 30
- Sherman: 2
- Tillamook: 12
- Umatilla: 34
- Union: 9
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 4
- Washington: 148
- Yamhill: 33
OHA released the following information about the 48 newly reported deaths:
- Oregon’s 1,215th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died Dec. 15 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,216th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Clackamas County who died Aug. 9 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,217th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 6 and died Dec. 9 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,218th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died Dec. 13. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,219th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Clackamas County who died May 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,220th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died at SW Washington Medical Center in Vancouver. Date of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,221st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Benton County who died Nov. 25 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,222nd COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died Dec. 12 at St. John Medical Center in Longview, Wash. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,223rd COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 15 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,224th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man in Jackson County who tested died Aug. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,225th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died Dec. 14. Location of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,226th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Lane County who died Aug. 21 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,227th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died Dec. 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,228th COVID-19 death is a 30-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died Nov. 30 at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,229th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died Dec. 9 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,230th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died Dec. 8. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,231st COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died Dec. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,232nd COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old woman in Marion County who died May 30 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,233rd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Aug. 7 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,234th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who died Oct. 29 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,235th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Oct. 29 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,236th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Oct. 31 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,237th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 24. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,238th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died Oct. 20. Location of death is being confirmed. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,239th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov.10 and died Nov. 19 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,240th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died Dec. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,241st COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died Dec. 9 at Adventist Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,242nd COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died Dec. 1. Location of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,243rd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died Dec. 15 at Adventist Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,244th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died Dec. 10 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,245th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Washington County who died Dec. 9 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,246th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died Dec. 12, at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,247th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died Dec. 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,248th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died Dec. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,249th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died Dec. 15 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,250th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,251st COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died Dec.13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,252nd COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 9 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,253rd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,254th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died Dec. 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,255th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,256th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,257th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,258th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,259th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 16 and died June 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
- Oregon’s 1,260th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,261st COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Washington County who died Dec. 2 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,262nd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.