Oregon reports 54 more COVID-19 deaths; most reported in a single day

Oregon’s death toll is now 1,214 people.

PORTLAND, Ore — As many of Oregon’s frontline health workers prepare to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials on Tuesday reported a single-day record 54 new deaths due to the virus.

The previous record for most COVID-19 deaths reported in a single day in Oregon was 36 on Dec. 8.

"Today’s record-high death toll tragically reminds us that the pandemic is far from over despite the arrival of vaccines in Oregon," said Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority. "These Oregonians and the ones who passed before them were loved ones who will be dearly missed by their families, for whom we express our sincerest condolences.”

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also reported 1,129 new cases of the virus on Tuesday. The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 96,092.

According to the OHA, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 544 people, which is five more than Monday. There are 112 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine fewer than Monday.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 215, followed by Marion County with 140 and Clackamas County with 128.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 7

Benton: 20

Clackamas: 128

Clatsop: 8

Columbia: 15

Coos: 9

Crook: 10

Curry: 10

Deschutes: 31

Douglas: 10

Grant: 2

Hood River: 19

Jackson: 86

Jefferson: 15

Josephine: 15

Klamath: 22

Lake: 3

Lane: 111

Lincoln: 3

Linn: 30

Malheur: 18

Marion: 140

Multnomah: 215

Polk: 22

Tillamook: 4

Umatilla: 44

Union: 5

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 6

Washington: 89

Yamhill: 31

The OHA released the following information about the 54 people whose deaths were reported Tuesday: