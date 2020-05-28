Oregon coronavirus updates May 28: Washington County approved for June 1 reopening

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday night:
- Oregon: 151 deaths, 4,086 cases, 119,555 tests (115,561 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,106 deaths, 20,764 cases, 343,091 tests (322,327 negative) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 101,617 deaths, 1,721,750 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 360,332 deaths, 5,810,331 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
11:25 p.m.
- A COVID-19 outbreak infecting 48 workers at Townsend Farms locations in Washington and Multnomah counties has drawn attention to health concerns surrounding seasonal farmworkers. Learn more
9:20 p.m.
- The Oregon Health Authority will report all past and future outbreaks that involve five or more coronavirus cases in a workplace setting. The change comes after the state public health agency was heavily criticized for not identifying Townsend Farms as the business connected to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Portland area. Learn more
7:10 p.m.
- Months into the pandemic, and the historic layoffs that accompanied it, many people are still frustrated and running out of options as they try to get their unemployment benefits in Oregon. Nearly half of the unemployment claims still have to be paid out and tens of thousands are backlogged. Learn more
5:50 p.m.
- The city of Portland wants to help businesses and restaurants maintain social distancing standards when Multnomah County is given permission to enter Phase 1 of the state's reopening plan. Here's what that could look like on some city streets. Learn more
- Oregon school districts are preparing for virtual summer school. We checked in with some of the state's largest districts to learn what their plans are. Learn more
3:20 p.m.
- The Oregon Health Authority confirmed it and other agencies are investigating an outbreak connected to Townsend Farms sites in Fairview and Cornelius. The outbreak currently affects 48 out of about 350 people, officials said. Learn more
- After three consecutive days of zero reported COVID-19 deaths in Oregon, state health officials on Thursday announced three more people have died of the coronavirus. Oregon’s coronavirus death toll is now 151 people. Learn more
1:20 p.m.
- The state approved Washington County to enter the first phase of reopening on Monday, June 1. The only county that hasn't been approved for Phase 1 is Multnomah. Learn more
12:45 p.m.
- The Townsend Farms Cannery in Fairview is the business the Oregon Health Authority declined to name Wednesday and Thursday as the source of a Multnomah County coronavirus outbreak, according to reports in the Oregonian and Willamette Week. Learn more
10:35 a.m.
- The ilani Casino Resort is opening Thursday for the first time since it closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The resort, located near Ridgefield, Washington, is opening today at noon. It will implement new safety protocols, including temperature checks for all guests at the entrances. Staff will be required to wear face masks and they'll be sanitizing high-touch surfaces. The casino's restaurants will also have reduced and socially distanced seating. Learn more
7:45 a.m.
- Multnomah County will apply for Phase 1 of reopening on June 5 with the goal of entering Phase 1 on June 12. Learn more
- The Oregon Health Authority is investigating “an increase in COVID-19 cases tied to an outbreak at specific locations of a business.” The state public health agency said the business operates in the Portland metro area’s tri-county region and the Willamette Valley, but gave no other specific details about the business or outbreak locations. Learn more
- "This has been a scramble for everybody," said Josh Hinerfeld, CEO of Firestone Pacific Foods. On Wednesday, Hinerfeld spoke publicly for the first time about his company’s COVID-19 outbreak. 85 cases are linked to the food plant. Learn more
