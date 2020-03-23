PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported 30 new cases of COVID-19.

The new cases were in the following counties:

Clackamas: 2

Hood River: 1

Linn: 1

Marion: 8

Multnomah: 2

Polk: 2

Washington: 14

There is now a total of 191 people in Oregon who have tested positive for the coronavirus, including five people who died. The cases are spread across 18 counties:

Benton: 4

Clackamas: 14

Deschutes: 10

Douglas: 1

Grant: 1

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 2

Josephine: 1

Klamath: 1

Lane: 4

Linn: 20

Marion: 30

Multnomah: 21

Polk: 3

Umatilla: 2

Union: 1

Washington: 69

Yamhill: 6

The new cases come as Gov. Kate Brown announced a statewide stay-home order, further limiting businesses that can stay open. The order is the state's strictest attempt yet to influence social distancing and curb the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered high risk include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

