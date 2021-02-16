6 adults get carbon monoxide poisoning due to generator in Gladstone

Four adults were taken to the hospital and the other two were evaluated on scene, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office reported.

GLADSTONE, Ore. — Six adults were found with carbon monoxide poisoning due to a generator in an enclosed area attached to a home in Gladstone, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday morning.

Four of the adults were taken to the hospital. The other two are being evaluated on scene, the sheriff's office said.

Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power in the Portland and Vancouver areas after the weekend's large snow and ice storm. Many people are using generators to provide electrical power.

Improper use of a generator can be hazardous. To avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say people should "never run a motor vehicle, generator, pressure washer or any gasoline-powered engine less than 20 feet from an open window, door, or vent where exhaust can vent into an enclosed area."

The CDC also says people should "never run a generator, pressure washer, or any gasoline-powered engine inside a basement, garage, or other enclosed structure, even if the doors or windows are open."

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. If you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning, call 911 or a health care professional immediately.