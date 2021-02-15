Roof collapses at Troutdale Safeway store

Everyone in the store made it out safely and there were no reports of injuries.

TROUTDALE, Ore. — A Safeway store’s roof partially collapsed in Troutdale on Monday morning after days of heavy snow and ice in the Portland metro area.

Everyone in the store at the time made it out safely. There were no reported injuries.

The grocery store, located at 2501 SW Cherry Park Rd, likely had its roof buckle due to a large amount of snow and ice, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened just before noon.

Crews with Gresham Fire are investigating.