PORTLAND, Ore. — Loved ones gathered at Northeast Fremont and Garfield Thursday night, where Portland police said 39-year-old Quincy Gill was shot and killed.



People in the small crowd lit candles and shouted “We love you Quincy,” and “Justice will happen.”

Investigators said just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, someone shot Gill, then took off. Medics tried to save him but were unsuccessful.



“Thank you for the people who tried to help him, I'm very grateful,” said Gill’s teenage son, Quincy Gill, who was named after his father. Quincy and his sister Kyra shared memories of the time they had with their father.



“We'd go to the mall or the park, just bonding,” said Kyra Gill. “I'm glad we had all the good memories we could have,” added Quincy.



Leon Wilkerson who said he was Gill’s best friend was also at the vigil. He said he didn’t think Gill had any enemies.



“I couldn't believe it—Quincy—who would want to do it?” Wondered Wilkerson. “I just hope they find out something and person who did it is held accountable.”



Gill's children said they're focused on saying goodbye to their father and hoping they can afford to do so, properly.



“We set up a GoFundMe account if you guys could please go donate,” said Kyra Gill. “So we can give my dad a funeral that he deserves.”



Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact Homicide Detective Anthony Merrill at (503) 823-4033 or Anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Scott Broughton at (503) 823-3774 or scott.broughton@portlandoregon.gov.

