PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot Wednesday night in Northeast Portland, and their attacker remains at large.

Police officers responded at 9:18 p.m. to the area of Northeast Garfield Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street on a report that someone had been shot.

Officers found a victim, and a call log indicates that CPR was performed at the scene. There is no update on the person's condition at this time.

The suspect had fled the scene of the shooting. Officers are currently searching the area for the suspect.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

If anyone has information about this case, contact non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333.