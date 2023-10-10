Parents sound off against Tigard-Tualatin School District officials following middle school assault

The district moved the school board meeting on Monday online, further frustrating many parents.

TUALATIN, Ore. — Several parents sounded off Monday during a school board meeting over a recent attack at Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin. Their outrage was in response to what many parents described as a pattern of violence with little to no accountability within the Tigard-Tualatin School District.

Many of those parents wanted the chance to see school board members and the superintendent face-to-face, but didn't get it. The district moved the school board meeting online. The district office also closed early Monday afternoon. District officials told KGW it was because of reports of a planned rally. During the remote school board meeting, some parents still offered their public comments while on district property.

“I showed up at the place where you guys were supposed to have your meeting tonight but for some reason you decided not to be there,” said Gabriel Buehler during the public comment period.

“We had a number of parents show up here tonight including the mom of the girl that was attacked,” Buehler continued. “You know what I found out tonight that was very concerning to me? Not a single one of you reached out to that mom.”

Buehler and several other parents were frustrated over an incident that happened in September. That's when one student attacked another student in the hallway of Hazelbrook middle school in Tualatin. The now viral video of the attack shows the student walking up behind another, pulling her down by her backpack then hitting her several times in the head and shoulder area before walking away. People on social media claimed the attacking student was transgender and that other young girls at the school were in danger.

In the days that followed, multiple school threats came in via social media and email including threats of shootings and a bombing. School was evacuated and canceled for two days. Parents complained that district policies aren't doing enough to deter violence.

“Students at Hazelbrook know that aggressors have no real consequences,” said Hazelbrook parent Ben Mangum. “Violence simply continues.”

“Hazelbrook middle school is consumed by a culture of tolerance toward hate and violence disguised as healing and restorative,” added parent Victoria King.

Shortly after the attack, Tigard-Tualatin School District Superintendent Sue Rieke-Smith said the attacking student has been turned over to law enforcement for an assault investigation.

“That student made an incredibly awful choice and will have consequences that are meted out commensurate with that assault,” Rieke-Smith said. “However this other piece which is because this student has a particular gender identity, therefore ... there is no connection and that is the hate that we are dealing with right now.”

The Tigard-Tualatin School District Alliance for Safety and Education also weighed in Monday sharing the following statement with KGW:

"The Tigard Tualatin School District (TTSD) Alliance for Safety and Education is singularly focused on positive change for the district's students, teachers, and employees. We are parents who want to create schools where every child can reach their full potential and where nonviolence and high quality education go hand in hand.