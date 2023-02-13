Local school districts paying close attention to overnight snow forecast

There's a chance the metro area could see snow overnight and into early Tuesday morning. Area school districts are already preparing in case we see snow tomorrow.

PORTLAND, Ore. — School districts in the Portland region are making preparations ahead of an incoming round of snow overnight Monday. Low-lying parts of Portland could see anywhere from a light dusting to an inch of snow, with significantly more accumulation at higher elevations.

Parents and students wondering about school closures are probably going to have to wait until Tuesday morning to get an answer. Districts typically wait until the early morning hours to decide whether to delay start times or close for the day — and that means teachers are going to be in just as much suspense as students and parents overnight.

"We're always preparing, watching the forecast to see if there's going to be snow, ice or a combination," said Andrew Kilstrom, director of communications with the West Linn-Wilsonville school district.

KGW reached out to a couple of larger Portland-area districts, and they all have the same protocol: A team of drivers will be dispatched to circle around the area in the hours before sunrise to get a sense of the road conditions. If those drivers feel that the streets aren't safe, they'll let the district know.

"It's totally dependent on those road conditions, so we have a team of ten drivers who get up really early in the morning, around 3 or 4 (a.m.), testing the roads," Kilstrom said.

Kilstrom said his district builds three snow days per year into its academic calendar. If there are more than three closures due to inclement weather, the additional days would be made up in June at the end of the school year.

Two years ago, at the height of the pandemic, there was talk of getting rid of snow days altogether in favor of virtual learning, since teachers and students had already gotten used to the model. The Gresham-Barlow School District seriously considered making it that policy change, but so far it hasn't actually happened for any Portland metro district.