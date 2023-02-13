Incoming snow prompts Multnomah County to open warming shelters, declare state of emergency

The Portland metro area is expected to receive up to an inch of snow Monday night, with more accumulation at higher elevations.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County has declared a state of emergency and announced plans to open a trio of warming shelters during a wave of winter weather forecasted to drop snow on Portland overnight Monday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting an 80-90% chance of snow in the Portland metro area overnight and Tuesday morning, the county noted in a news release, with a 50% chance of at least one inch of accumulation in low-lying areas. Higher elevation areas could receive much more.

"Temperatures will hover around freezing, meaning that snow accumulation is most likely in grassy areas, although roadways could be affected Tuesday morning. Accumulation will be unpredictable, and some areas could see much heavier snow than others," Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said in a statement.

All three sites will be open starting at 8 p.m. Monday, according to the county. Nobody will be turned away, and all sites will be open to pets. TriMet will not turn away anyone seeking a ride to a warm place even if they can't afford the fare. Free transportation is also available by calling 211:

The shelters will all close at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the county said, but they could reopen on subsequent nights if weather thresholds are met. Portland and county leaders typically make the call to open overnight shelters if at least one of the following conditions will occur for four or more hours at night:

Forecasted temperature of 25° F or below

Forecasted snow accumulation of 1 inch or more over a 24-hour period

Forecasted temperature at or below freezing with 1 inch or more of rain and with sustained winds greater than 10 mph overnight

The forecast as of Monday afternoon called for the snow to stop Tuesday morning, leading into a dry Wednesday, but with overnight temperatures dropping into the mid 20s Tuesday night.

A Washington County spokesperson told KGW that the county is planning to open severe weather shelters Tuesday night starting at 3 p.m., but did not mention if any shelters would open Monday night.