Union members rally as Portland Public Schools teachers move one step closer to a strike

Teachers and district officials return to the bargaining table on Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A large group of Portland Public Schools (PPS) employees held a really outside the school district's headquarters on Tuesday. They marched as members of several unions with a common grievance.

“We're all being disrespected and disregarded in our attempts to serve our students,” said Angela Bonilla, an elementary school teacher and the president of the Portland Association of Teachers.

Bonilla is grateful for the support during a critical time. Last month, the teachers union declared an impasse during contract negotiations with the district. As it stands, Bonilla noted that the district can declare they're going to impose their contract. Or the teachers union can give a 10-day notice that they'll go on strike after they vote, which is scheduled for next week.

Both sides will hold another bargaining session on Wednesday. Bonilla said two major sticking points in negotiations have been the desire for more teaching preparation time and smaller class sizes.

“I think it's really important for the public to know that we're still coming to the table, we're still trying to find a solution,” Bonilla said. “It's the district that hasn't really moved on some of the issues that are most important to our students and our community.”

KGW reached out to PPPS for a bargaining update and has yet to hear back.

SEIU 503 Local 140 represents the district's custodians and nutrition service employees. Its members are also negotiating with the district and have been working without a contract since June.

“We are supporting the teachers, they are supporting us, all the unions together make a much louder voice,” said Amy Silva, who serves lunch at Maplewood Elementary School.

Silva said most cafeteria staff make less than $24,000 a year.

“Pretty crummy,” Silva said. “I have two jobs to try and make ends meet. It would be nice to have one job.”

Members of the Portland Federation of School Professionals (PFSP), the union representing several other PPS employees including library assistants and para-educators, were also at the rally on Tuesday. They're also bargaining with the school district. If they don't reach a deal, they could strike later this month.

For Bonilla, each union and each employee matters. She hopes their unified message resonates with district officials.