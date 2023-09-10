Some local Walgreens impacted by national walkout

A national walkout by Walgreens pharmacies has left a couple closed in the metro area.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A nationwide strike at some Walgreens pharmacies is having an impact on people trying to get medications. Some pharmacy workers have walked out on the job because of what they’re calling “poor working conditions.” In the Portland metro area we found only a few Walgreens pharmacies that were closed today.

So far, the company hasn’t said anything about the walkout. We reached out to the company earlier today, but haven’t heard back.

In the Portland metro area, we visited two Walgreens that were temporarily closed, one was along Northeast 33rd and Killingsworth. While the pharmacy was closed all day, shortly before five o’clock on Monday evening, the entire store shut down, with a sign saying “closed 4 walkout.”

The national walkout was expected to include hundreds of stores, because many workers want better working conditions and more staff to help them. We found some customers who received text messages on Monday about the closures. One customer said, he wasn’t bothered by not being able to pick up his medicine.

“Every time I come in they are always working hard, whenever I need something they do it pretty quickly, I never seem them just relaxing,” said Brian Connolly, Walgreens customer.

This walkout comes just as pharmacists with Kaiser Permanente announced they were going to walk of the job earlier this month. They’ve been picketing for the last couple of weeks for a new contract.