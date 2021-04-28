Graduation ceremonies for Portland Public Schools will be at Providence Park

The ceremonies are still contingent on the latest COVID metrics. Details for each specific schools are expected to come out later this week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Senior students in Portland can dust off the caps and gowns because graduation day is back on. Portland Public Schools (PPS) announced Tuesday night that all high schools will have their graduation ceremonies at Providence Park in June.

PPS superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said it's important to bring back this tradition. "Holding commencement ceremonies outdoors will allow us to welcome graduates and their families to be together for this important day," Guerrero said.

