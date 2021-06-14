Portland graduating seniors receive game-changing scholarship

A handful of students recently found out they are winners of the Jordan Brand Wings Scholarship. It promotes diversity, inclusion, equity and access to education.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Some newly-graduated Portland Public students are not only celebrating graduation, but they're also recipients of a game-changing scholarship.

Janae Green and Jaryn Barefield just graduated from Jefferson High School.

Nando Magallanes recently graduated from Franklin High and Marie Abino is now a Benson Polytechnic High School graduate.

All four students recently found out they are winners of the Jordan Brand Wings Scholarship. It promotes diversity, inclusion, equity and access to education. In total, according to a press release, 31 students across North America received it.

“I had no idea. I was so shocked. I was crying but I was so happy,” said Barefield.

Magallanes, who immigrated from Peru when he was three years old, said he anticipates he won’t have to pay anything out of pocket.

“It’s practically a full ride… I was in awe and complete shock,” Magallanes said.

For Abino, finding out the big news was overwhelming. She said she burst into tears.

The students have overcome a lot to get where they are.

Green’s mother died when she was six years old. Overcoming that was difficult. Then she also had a hard time in middle school.

“When I was in middle school, I went to a predominately White institution, so working with that was very different as well," said Green. "But I was able to overcome both of those things."

Barefield wrestled with her identity.

“I am a biracial girl, so my mom is Black and my dad is White,” said Barefield. “I just didn’t really understand my identify as a Black girl… I really did struggle a lot with my peers and what their idea of being Black is,” she said.

For some scholarship recipients, they saw their families deal with financial issues as they grew up.

“When I was younger, money was always tight,” said Magallanes. “I’ve seen them work my whole life. I’ve seen them build the foundation of my life and they’re the reason I work so hard,” he said.

Abino said it was a journey trying to get through family financial struggles with her head up.

“Trying to find jobs, losing jobs, trying to stay under this roof,” Abino said.

The ability to pay for college without financial stress is a game-changer.

“I definitely would not know where I would be going if I didn’t have this scholarship,” said Green.

Now, with help from the scholarship, these students have additional financial support to achieve their dreams. Abino said she plans to study nursing at the University of Illinois Chicago. Magallanes hopes to become a sports medicine doctor. Green wants to counsel people of color and minorities.

“I wanna be a criminal defense lawyer because one day I wanna start my own pro-bono law firm,” said Green.

Green’s message to other students struggling to overcome obstacles is just keep going.

“I was always telling myself that my education was going to be my way out so if I took my education seriously, somebody would take me seriously, then I would be able to do what I want to do. So I would just say push through,” said Green.

Green will attend Howard University, a historically Black college and university (HBCU), in the fall and plans to major in criminology.

Magallanes plans to attend Lewis & Clark College and major in biology and pursue pre-med.