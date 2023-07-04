Nominate your favorite teacher for an award that will pay their rent or mortgage for an entire year

A 2022 recipient shares how the cash reward couldn't have come at a better time in her life. Nominations are being accepted through April 11, 2023.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Time is running out for your chance to nominate an amazing educator in your life for the OnPoint Prize for Excellence in Education. The chosen educator is rewarded with having their mortgage or rent paid for one year.

Jennifer Krebs won in 2022 in the Educator of the Year Grade K-5 category and the cash reward couldn't have come at a better time. She’s a kindergarten teacher at Marcola Elementary in Lane County.

“I don't know if they know how much we truly care about their kids,” she said.

Our educators, don’t always get the appreciation they deserve, but Mrs. Krebs —also known as Mrs. K — knows how much it means when they are.

“I spend 6-7 hours a day with your child for a year and I care about them so deeply. And so it's great to just know that you see that, and you appreciate it beyond just the academic learning, but what we pour into them every day,” Krebs said. “When it is recognized like, ‘you do a lot of work with my child and you really care about them,’ it's great to get that.”



Through powerful connections to her students, she strives to create a lasting love of learning in her young students. It’s one of the many reasons she was nominated.

“I honestly was very shocked when she called my name,” Krebs said. “I feel like I watch it and I don't look as surprised as I should have because I think I was like, ‘What? Are you sure they're calling my name?’”



This past year she gave birth to her fourth child, but labor came with complications. She needed five additional surgeries and had to spend a week in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“I had an emergency C-section and then I ended up with three severed arteries. They're not really sure to this day why or how,” she said.

Her community was there to support her along the way.

“Not only were they great during the award time, but even when I had my time in the ICU and afterward, I had people sign up for the meal train that were parents of my students from years past” Krebs said. “And they had to drive far. I work 40 minutes from home, and they were still willing to drive the 40 minutes to bring me a hot meal. It was just really sweet to have that support from them.”

Krebs and baby Kaylee are now doing great. She said she’s back to feeling 100% but it was a scary time that put more hospital bills on her plate.

“We're really grateful that we had that extra cushion available to us at that time,” she said.

The OnPoint Prize For Excellence in Education also awards winners with a $2,500 donation to their school for supplies.

Statistics show well over 90% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies and other items their students need before success.

A 2022 survey from Savings.com showed that the average teacher spends about $560 dollar out of pocket on supplies a year. Almost one in five teachers spend over $1,000 a year to make sure their students have essential supplies, according to the survey.

“It just feels good to have some pressure taken off as a teacher,” Krebs said.

There’s a new category this year for an educator who is a pre-kindergarten teacher, a school counselor, a substitute teacher, a librarian or a school administrator.

To nominate a teacher, click on this link. This applies to teachers in all of Oregon and Clark and Skamania counties in Washington. OnPoint will reveal the winners in late May.