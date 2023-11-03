Portland Public Schools renames district headquarters in honor of first Black superintendent

PPS educators celebrated the legacy of Dr. Matthew J. Prophet, the city's first Black superintendent, during a ribbon cutting ceremony.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Last fall the school board voted to change the name of Portland Public Schools' district headquarters to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Matthew J. Prophet. He was the city's first Black superintendent and held that role for a decade, from 1982 to 1992.

On Saturday, dozens gathered to celebrate his contributions to the community at a ceremony where district leaders unveiled his portrait and held a ribbon cutting for the new sign on North Dixon Street — which now reads "Dr. Matthew Prophet Education Center."

In attendance were Prophet's son and daughter, Tony Prophet and Michelle Prophet Brew. They said their father considered the position to be much more than a job.

"It's all he talked about! We would come and visit him and he would drive us around on Saturdays to see all of the different schools," said Tony. "He loved his work and was passionate about serving his kids and helping them realize their full potential."

"He loved Portland, Oregon," said Michelle. "I was talking to my husband on the way in and we just remembered how much he loved the city, and the people in it. We are just grateful and humbled today to be a part of it."

His children said Prophet was born in rural Mississippi, in a small segregated town. He attended Howard University, and served in the Army for 20 years. He became the superintendent of Lansing Public Schools before coming to Portland. Prophet passed away last year.

"It's really a happy moment to honor his legacy," said PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero.

"As the first Latino superintendent, I can really appreciate that Dr. Prophet as the first Black superintendent fought for many of the same things. His leadership came at an important moment in the history of the city of Portland. He really amplified the importance of serving every student. He acknowledged there are racial disparities, and believed that everyone of our students, especially our Black students who have an always been served while in public education that they needed equal opportunities, equitable opportunities and support."

Though he served as superintendent decades ago, Prophet's family appreciates that his memory will endure.