Molalla River School District closing all schools Friday over anti-mask protests

The district cited concerns over keeping students safe following protests against the state's indoor mask mandate, which is set to expire by March 31.

MOLALLA, Ore. — The Molalla River School District is closing all schools Friday, Feb. 18, over anti-mask protests held by students and parents.

"Over the last several days, it has been challenging to accommodate normal school operations and our mission of teaching and learning in our schools was disrupted," the district said in Thursday's announcement.

The Molalla Pioneer reported about 100 students walked out of Molalla High School during lunchtime on Wednesday, joining parents and younger children in protesting the state mask mandate, which is set to be lifted by March 31.

The district said students were again exercising their right to protest on Thursday.

"Student safety, one of our primary responsibilities, was difficult to manage during this time," the district wrote. "As such, we have made the difficult decision to close all schools Friday, February 18th."